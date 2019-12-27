Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.77, the dividend yield is 10.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLY was $9.77, representing a -7.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.51 and a 21.07% increase over the 52 week low of $8.07.

NLY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). NLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.15. Zacks Investment Research reports NLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -17.78%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NLY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NLY as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (REM)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 9.11% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of NLY at 17.44%.

