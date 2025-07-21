ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Earnings Preview: Recent $NLY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ($NLY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,316,198,336 and earnings of $0.72 per share.

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Insider Trading Activity

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT insiders have traded $NLY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID L FINKELSTEIN (CEO and Co-CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,993,500.

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 365 institutional investors add shares of ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT stock to their portfolio, and 236 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NLY in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/27/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Jones Trading issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NLY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $NLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $20.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $21.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $20.5 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Crispin Love from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jason Weaver from Jones Trading set a target price of $21.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 04/16/2025

