Annaly Capital to Host Investor Day for Strategy Insights

The latest update is out from Annaly Capital (NLY).
Annaly Capital Management, a leader in residential mortgage finance, will host its Investor Day on November 21, 2024, to discuss its housing finance strategy. With a proven history of over 27 years, Annaly has delivered an impressive 869% total shareholder return since its IPO. Interested investors can access a live webcast and replay of the event through Annaly’s website, offering insights into the company’s strategic direction and financial performance.
