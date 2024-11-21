News & Insights

Annaly Capital to Host Investor Day for Strategy Insights

November 21, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

The latest update is out from Annaly Capital ( (NLY) ).

Annaly Capital Management, a leader in residential mortgage finance, will host its Investor Day on November 21, 2024, to discuss its housing finance strategy. With a proven history of over 27 years, Annaly has delivered an impressive 869% total shareholder return since its IPO. Interested investors can access a live webcast and replay of the event through Annaly’s website, offering insights into the company’s strategic direction and financial performance.

