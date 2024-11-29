Annaly Capital call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Annaly Capital (NLY) with 7,557 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 16.87%. Jan-25 20 calls and Dec-24 19.5 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.24. Earnings are expected on February 5th.
