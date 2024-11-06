Annaly Capital call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Annaly Capital (NLY) with 6,800 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 8 points to 44.99%. Jan-25 19 calls and Apr-25 20 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.24. Earnings are expected on February 5th.

