Annaik Limited Forms Joint Venture for Environmental Expansion

Annaik Limited (SG:A52) has released an update.
Annaik Limited has entered into a joint venture with Anhui Huaqi Environmental Protection & Technology, establishing Anxon Ecotech to focus on environmental and investment business in Singapore and overseas. Annaik will hold a majority 51% stake in the new company, with Huaqi owning 49%. The venture aims to leverage Huaqi’s expertise in water environment management to expand its reach in global markets.
