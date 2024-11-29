News & Insights

Annaik Limited Forms Joint Venture for Environmental Expansion

November 29, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

Annaik Limited (SG:A52) has released an update.

Annaik Limited has entered into a joint venture with Anhui Huaqi Environmental Protection & Technology, establishing Anxon Ecotech to focus on environmental and investment business in Singapore and overseas. Annaik will hold a majority 51% stake in the new company, with Huaqi owning 49%. The venture aims to leverage Huaqi’s expertise in water environment management to expand its reach in global markets.

