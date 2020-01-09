Anixter Says WESCO's Revised Offer Constitutes 'Superior Proposal'

(RTTNews) - Anixter International Inc. (AXE) said Thursday that it determined that a revised offer from WESCO International Inc. constitutes a "Superior Company Proposal" as defined in Anixter's definitive agreement and plan of merger with an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC or "CD&R".

As per the terms of WESCO's revised offer, WESCO would acquire Anixter for nominal consideration of $100.00 per share, reflecting an enterprise value of about $4.5 billion including net debt.

The proposed consideration consists of $70.00 per share in cash, 0.2397 shares of WESCO common stock, and $15.89 per share in face amount of WESCO perpetual preferred stock.

On Friday, WESCO submitted a revised proposal to the board of directors of Anixter to acquire Anixter for $97.00 per share in cash and stock. The consideration has included $63.00 cash, plus a fixed exchange ratio of 0.2397 shares of WESCO common stock, as in WESCO's prior proposal, plus $19.89 of a newly created class of WESCO perpetual preferred stock.

Anixter said today it has notified CD&R of the Anixter Board's determination and CD&R has the option for the next five business days to negotiate an amendment of that agreement so that WESCO's offer will no longer be a "Superior Company Proposal."

As per the CD&R Merger Agreement, Anixter is required to pay a $100 million termination fee to CD&R if the Anixter Board terminates the CD&R Merger Agreement in order to enter into an agreement with WESCO. WESCO has agreed to pay the termination fee on Anixter's behalf in such event.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.