Markets
AXE

Anixter Q4 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Anixter International Inc. (AXE) reported that its net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 rose to $101.0 million or $2.93 per share from $41.8 million or $1.22 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 42.5% to $2.18. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales increased 6.3% to $2.3 billion from the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $2.17 billion. The latest quarter sales included the unfavorable impacts of lower average copper prices and generally weaker foreign currencies. Adjusting for the impacts, organic sales increased 6.5%.

Looking for the first quarter, the company projects sales growth to be 2% - 5%, and organic growth of 2% - 5%.

For full year 2020, the company expects sales growth to be in the range of 1% - 5%, and organic sales growth of 1% - 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular