Markets
AXE

Anixter Q3 Profit Rises; Stock Surges

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Anixter International Inc. (AXE) reported that its third-quarter net income rose to $59.3 million or $1.73 per share from $47.6 million or $1.40 per share last year.

In Wednesday pre-market, AXE is trading at $81.66, up $10.26 or 14.37%.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 19.3% to $1.92 from the prior year.

Sales for the quarter increased 2.0% to $2.2 billion from last year. The latest quarter sales include the unfavorable impacts of lower average copper prices and generally weaker foreign currencies. Adjusting for these impacts, organic sales increased 2.6%.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.65 per share and revenues of $2.24 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects sales growth to be in the range of 2.0% - 4.0%, or organic growth of 2.5% - 4.5%.

The company reaffirmed its full year 2019 sales outlook of 4.0% - 5.0%. After adjusting for copper and foreign exchange, the organic sales growth outlook is 4.5% - 5.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXE

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular