Markets
AXE

Anixter Q1 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Anixter International Inc. (AXE) reported that its net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $35.7 million or $1.03 per share down from $39.1 million or $1.14 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net income decreased 2.2% to $44.4 million from the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share decreased 3.8% to $1.28. The extreme volatility in the financial markets resulted in a $5 million unfavorable FX impact. Excluding this impact, adjusted earnings per share would have been $1.40, an improvement of 5%, to $1.33 in the prior year.

Sales for the quarter decreased 1.7% to $2.1 billion from the prior year. The latest-quarter sales include the unfavorable impacts of lower average copper prices and weaker foreign currencies. Adjusting for these impacts, organic sales decreased 1.3%.

Anixter has withdrawn its outlook for 2020, due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular