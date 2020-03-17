Anixter International (AXE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Anixter International Inc (Symbol: AXE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.23, changing hands as low as $74.60 per share. Anixter International Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXE's low point in its 52 week range is $52.94 per share, with $99.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.69.

