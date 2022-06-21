Anixa Publishes Scientific Paper On Preventative Ovarian Cancer Technology

(RTTNews) - Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) announced the publication of a peer-reviewed journal article in Clinical and Experimental Vaccine Research, which is titled, Formulation of an ovarian cancer vaccine with the squalene-based AddaVax adjuvant inhibits the growth of murine epithelial ovarian carcinomas. It discusses pre-clinical studies of a preventative ovarian cancer technology that has been licensed to Anixa.

Anixa's CEO, Amit Kumar, said, "This unique technology has the potential to be the first vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer, which remains one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat cancers."

