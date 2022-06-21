Markets
ANIX

Anixa Publishes Scientific Paper On Preventative Ovarian Cancer Technology

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) announced the publication of a peer-reviewed journal article in Clinical and Experimental Vaccine Research, which is titled, Formulation of an ovarian cancer vaccine with the squalene-based AddaVax adjuvant inhibits the growth of murine epithelial ovarian carcinomas. It discusses pre-clinical studies of a preventative ovarian cancer technology that has been licensed to Anixa.

Anixa's CEO, Amit Kumar, said, "This unique technology has the potential to be the first vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer, which remains one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat cancers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANIX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular