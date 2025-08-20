Anixa Gets Notice Of Allowance For Breast Cancer Vaccine Technology Patent In China

(RTTNews) - Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) Wednesday said that the Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a new patent coveing its breast cancer vaccine technology.

The new patent will provide IP protection of breast cancer vaccine in China until at least 2024.

"This newly allowed patent further illustrates the continued recognition of the novelty and potential of our breast cancer vaccine," stated Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa. "As we continue advancing clinical development in the U.S., this allowance further strengthens our ability to pursue strategic global opportunities in regions with a high burden of breast cancer."

