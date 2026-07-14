Anixa Gains Patent Protection In Australia For Breast Cancer Vaccine Technology

(RTTNews) - Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX), a biotechnology company, on Tuesday reported the acceptance of a patent by IP Australia for the company's proprietary breast cancer vaccine technology.

Breast cancer remains the most prevalent cancer among women globally, and while Australia does show fairly promising survival rates, the incidence remains high. There are currently no vaccines exclusively designed to treat breast cancer.

Anixa's breast cancer vaccine acts against human a-lactalbumin, a protein associated with lactation that is aberrantly expressed in certain types of breast cancer. This "retired" protein strategy, developed at Cleveland Clinic and licensed exclusively to the company, selectively primes the immune system to prevent tumor formation while avoiding harm to normal tissue, particularly in aggressive forms of the disease such as triple-negative breast cancer.

A Phase 1 trial or the vaccine was recently completed at the Cleveland Clinic in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Defense. The vaccine demonstrated a viable immune response across 74% of tested subjects.

The company previously received intellectual property protection for the breast cancer vaccine in the U.S., Europe, China and Japan.

ANIX is currently trading at $3.17, up 3.62%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.