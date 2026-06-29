Anixa Biosciences Wins South Korean Patent For Breast Cancer Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) on Monday said South Korea's Ministry of Intellectual Property has granted a patent covering its breast cancer vaccine technology, expanding the company's intellectual property portfolio.

The composition-of-matter patent provides exclusive protection for the vaccine in South Korea through 2040.

The company noted that in its recently completed Phase 1 study, the vaccine met all major primary endpoints, was safe and well tolerated, and generated immune responses in 74% of participants.

Anixa shares are currently trading at $2.73, down 2.17%.

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