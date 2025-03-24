Anixa Biosciences Secures Key Patent For Ovarian Cancer Vaccine Technology

(RTTNews) - Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office - USPTO for a key patent covering its ovarian cancer vaccine technology.

The patent grants broad protection for methods that elicit an immune response targeting Anti-Mullerian Hormone Receptor, Type II (AMHR2)—a promising approach for ovarian cancer prevention and treatment.

Developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic and the National Cancer Institute, the vaccine aims to prevent and treat ovarian cancer, particularly in high-risk individuals such as those with BRCA mutations or a family history of the disease.

The allowed claims cover methods of administering an immunogenic composition containing a nucleic acid encoding the extracellular domain of human AMHR2, designed to trigger an AMHR2-specific immune response.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences, emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating that the patent strengthens the company's intellectual property and supports the continued development of its preventative and therapeutic vaccine program.

