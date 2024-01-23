News & Insights

Anixa Biosciences Says Cleveland Received Japanese Patent For Ovarian Cancer Vaccine

January 23, 2024 — 08:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biotechnology company Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) announced Tuesday that its collaborator, Cleveland Clinic, has received a Japanese Patent for Ovarian Cancer Vaccine technology.

In the pre-market session, ANIX is at $5.03, up 3.71 percent from the previous close of $4.96.

In preclinical studies, the vaccination against the extracellular domain of anti-Müllerian hormone receptor II significantly inhibited tumor growth and enhanced overall survival.

Anixa CEO Amit Kumar said, "This new Japanese patent extends the expanded claims for this novel ovarian cancer vaccine technology to another geographic region, joining the European and U.S. patents awarded last year."

