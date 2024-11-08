Anixa Biosciences Reports Promising Phase 1 Vaccine Results

Anixa Biosciences ( (ANIX) ) has provided an announcement.

Anixa Biosciences, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, unveiled promising results from their Phase 1 trial of a breast cancer vaccine aimed at triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The vaccine, based on groundbreaking research, showed safety and efficacy in activating immune responses in patients. As they gear up for a Phase 2 study in 2025, the vaccine’s potential to become a preventive measure against aggressive breast cancer offers hope for future treatments and partnerships with major pharmaceutical firms.

For a thorough assessment of ANIX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.