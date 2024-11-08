News & Insights

Anixa Biosciences Reports Promising Phase 1 Vaccine Results

November 08, 2024 — 01:57 pm EST

Anixa Biosciences ( (ANIX) ) has provided an announcement.

Anixa Biosciences, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, unveiled promising results from their Phase 1 trial of a breast cancer vaccine aimed at triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The vaccine, based on groundbreaking research, showed safety and efficacy in activating immune responses in patients. As they gear up for a Phase 2 study in 2025, the vaccine’s potential to become a preventive measure against aggressive breast cancer offers hope for future treatments and partnerships with major pharmaceutical firms.

