Anixa Biosciences Reports Promising Phase 1 Vaccine Results

Anixa Biosciences ( (ANIX) ) has provided an announcement.
Anixa Biosciences, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, unveiled promising results from their Phase 1 trial of a breast cancer vaccine aimed at triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The vaccine, based on groundbreaking research, showed safety and efficacy in activating immune responses in patients. As they gear up for a Phase 2 study in 2025, the vaccine’s potential to become a preventive measure against aggressive breast cancer offers hope for future treatments and partnerships with major pharmaceutical firms.
