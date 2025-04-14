Anixa Biosciences Gets Notice Of Allowance From US Patent Office For CAR-T Technology

(RTTNews) - Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, Monday announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a new patent application covering its chimeric antigen receptor-T cell (CAR-T) technology.

The allowed claims in this patent encompass core methods and compositions that are fundamental to Anixa's innovative CAR-T approach. Anixa's CAR-T platform is specifically designed to address the long-standing challenges of applying CAR-T therapies to solid tumors, positioning the program as a potential breakthrough in immuno-oncology.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences, stated, "This Notice of Allowance further strengthens our growing intellectual property portfolio and reinforces the potential of our robust CAR-T program. Securing foundational patent protection is a vital step in supporting the program's future success and in driving the development of next-generation immunotherapies with the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.