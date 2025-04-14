Markets
Anixa Biosciences Gets Notice Of Allowance From US Patent Office For CAR-T Technology

(RTTNews) - Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, Monday announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a new patent application covering its chimeric antigen receptor-T cell (CAR-T) technology.

The allowed claims in this patent encompass core methods and compositions that are fundamental to Anixa's innovative CAR-T approach. Anixa's CAR-T platform is specifically designed to address the long-standing challenges of applying CAR-T therapies to solid tumors, positioning the program as a potential breakthrough in immuno-oncology.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences, stated, "This Notice of Allowance further strengthens our growing intellectual property portfolio and reinforces the potential of our robust CAR-T program. Securing foundational patent protection is a vital step in supporting the program's future success and in driving the development of next-generation immunotherapies with the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients."

