ANIXA BIOSCIENCES Earnings Preview: Recent $ANIX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES ($ANIX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES insiders have traded $ANIX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMIT KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 43,000 shares for an estimated $95,890

LEWIS H JR TITTERTON has made 5 purchases buying 21,000 shares for an estimated $56,080 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL CATELANI (President, COO, & CFO) purchased 9,289 shares for an estimated $19,971

ARNOLD M BASKIES purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $14,100

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of ANIXA BIOSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

