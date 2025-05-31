ANIXA BIOSCIENCES Earnings Preview: Recent $ANIX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES ($ANIX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.
ANIXA BIOSCIENCES Insider Trading Activity
ANIXA BIOSCIENCES insiders have traded $ANIX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AMIT KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 43,000 shares for an estimated $95,890
- LEWIS H JR TITTERTON has made 5 purchases buying 21,000 shares for an estimated $56,080 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL CATELANI (President, COO, & CFO) purchased 9,289 shares for an estimated $19,971
- ARNOLD M BASKIES purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $14,100
ANIXA BIOSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of ANIXA BIOSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 147,360 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $421,449
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 87,919 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $251,448
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 86,522 shares (-30.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $247,452
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 75,804 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $216,799
- D.A. DAVIDSON & CO. removed 56,800 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $162,448
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 44,483 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,200
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. removed 41,104 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,361
