Anixa Biosciences' Breast Cancer Vaccine Safe, Well Tolerated In Phase 1 Study

(RTTNews) - Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) presented encouraging final results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of its investigational breast cancer vaccine at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

Breast Cancer, particularly the triple-negative subtype (TNBC), remains one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of the disease. Current therapies often leave patients at the risk of recurrence, underscoring the need for preventive strategies.

Anixa's vaccine, developed in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic and funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, is designed to activate the immune system against tumor cells expressing a-lactalbumin, a protein typically absent in normal tissues but found in many breast cancers.

The Phase 1 study enrolled 35 participants across three cohorts, including women with early-stage TNBC post-surgery, cancer-free women with BRCA mutations undergoing preventive mastectomy, and TNBC patients receiving pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in the adjuvant setting. The study evaluated the safety and monitored immune response to the investigational vaccine targeting a-lactalbumin (aLA).

According to trial findings, all primary endpoints were met, and the vaccine was found to be safe and well-tolerated at the maximum tolerated dose.

An immune response was observed in which 74% of participants demonstrated protocol-defined, alpha-lactalbumin-specific T-cell responses.

Additionally, when the vaccine was administered in combination with Merck's Keytruda, it continued to generate antigen-specific T-cell responses without introducing any new safety concerns.

Participants will continue to be followed for five years to assess long-term outcomes. Preliminary immunohistochemistry (IHC) analyses of tumor tissue are ongoing to correlate a-lactalbumin expression with immune response and clinical benefit.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences, stated, "We are very encouraged that the final Phase 1 data met all major primary endpoints, with the vaccine demonstrating a favorable tolerability profile and immune responses in the majority of participants. These findings support advancing into Phase 2 development."

The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 neoadjuvant combination study with Keytruda in newly diagnosed breast cancer patients, aiming to further evaluate efficacy and long-term protection.

ANIX has traded in a range of $2.07 to $5.46 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $4.80, down 6.43%, but rose in the overnight trading to $4.95, up 3.12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.