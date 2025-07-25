Is Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC (ANIX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is a member of our Medical group, which includes 984 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANIX's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ANIX has gained about 45.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 2.9% on average. This means that ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 39.7%.

In Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 492 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.2% so far this year, so ANIX is performing better in this area. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC and Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

