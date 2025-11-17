Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Anixa Biosciences (NasdaqCM:ANIX) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $9.18 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 148.18% from the latest reported closing price of $4.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anixa Biosciences. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIX is 0.01%, an increase of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 5,846K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIX is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 928K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 614K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laird Norton Trust Company holds 597K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares , representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIX by 21.01% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 474K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIX by 84.42% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 421K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

