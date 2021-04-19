Markets
ANIX

Anixa Biosciences: FDA Asks Addl Information For CAR-T Therapy; Stock Plunges

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has requested additional information regarding its Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T cell therapy or CAR-T being developed in partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center or MCC.

In Monday regular trading, ANIX was trading at $4.01, down $0.69 or 14.68%.

Anixa noted that the study under the Investigational New Drug or IND application has been placed on clinical hold pending submission of additional information requested by the FDA.

Anixa expects, within the next 30 days, the FDA will provide a letter to MCC with detailed and specific information requested. MCC will assemble and submit information addressing the request as soon as possible there after. Successive to the submission, the FDA will continue its review of the IND.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANIX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular