Anixa Biosciences: FDA Asks Addl Information For CAR-T Therapy; Stock Plunges

(RTTNews) - Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has requested additional information regarding its Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T cell therapy or CAR-T being developed in partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center or MCC.

In Monday regular trading, ANIX was trading at $4.01, down $0.69 or 14.68%.

Anixa noted that the study under the Investigational New Drug or IND application has been placed on clinical hold pending submission of additional information requested by the FDA.

Anixa expects, within the next 30 days, the FDA will provide a letter to MCC with detailed and specific information requested. MCC will assemble and submit information addressing the request as soon as possible there after. Successive to the submission, the FDA will continue its review of the IND.

