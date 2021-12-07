Markets
Anixa : COVID-19 Compounds Expected To Be Effective Against Omicron And Delta Variants

(RTTNews) - Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) and MolGenie said that their COVID-19 compounds are expected to be effective against the Omicron Variant as well as the Delta variant.

The companies noted that they are developing compounds for the potential treatment of COVID-19 with the long-term goal of developing an inexpensive, orally-administered room temperature-stable pill for the outpatient setting.

The program focuses on identifying novel, small molecule inhibitors of Mpro, the main protease of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is necessary for replication.

