$ANIX stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ANIX stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,639,640 of trading volume.

$ANIX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ANIX:

$ANIX insiders have traded $ANIX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMIT KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 53,000 shares for an estimated $124,390 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LEWIS H JR TITTERTON has made 5 purchases buying 21,000 shares for an estimated $56,080 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL CATELANI (President, COO, & CFO) purchased 9,289 shares for an estimated $19,971

ARNOLD M BASKIES purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $14,100

$ANIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $ANIX stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

