ANIX Gets New Patent for Breast Cancer Vaccine Technology, Stock Up

Anixa Biosciences ANIX shares gained 13% on Wednesday following the announcement that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent for its groundbreaking breast cancer vaccine technology.

In collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, the company is developing a vaccine to treat and prevent breast cancer in an early-stage study.

The new patent expands the scope of immunogenic compositions used in Anixa Biosciences’ breast cancer vaccine. It encompasses methods for immunizing patients against breast cancer using an immunogenic composition containing the human α-lactalbumin protein. Typically present in breast tissue during lactation, this protein is also expressed in certain breast cancers, making it a promising target for immunoprevention strategies.

Year to date, shares of Anixa Biosciences have gained 15.9% against the industry’s 11.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Per management, the new patent enhances ANIX's intellectual property portfolio and underscores the uniqueness of its investigational breast cancer vaccine. This enhances the company's competitive edge and provides security for the candidate and associated technologies. Anixa Biosciences’ portfolio comprises multiple granted and pending patents across the United States and international markets.

The ongoing phase I study is evaluating the breast cancer vaccine to identify the maximum tolerated dose and monitor immune response in patients with early-stage, triple-negative breast cancer. Data to date has demonstrated antigen-specific immune responses at all dose levels of the vaccines and a favourable safety profile. Based on the promising findings, Anixa Biosciences is gearing up to initiate a phase II study of the vaccine in the pre-surgery setting to determine its therapeutic effect for the breast cancer indication in 2025.

ANIX’s Ongoing Collaboration With Cleveland Clinic

Apart from the breast cancer vaccine, Anixa Biosciences is also collaborating with Cleveland Clinic to develop a range of other vaccines for treating and preventing ovarian, lung, colon, and prostate cancers. However, these additional programs are currently in the pre-clinical or discovery stages.

Such innovative vaccine technologies have a unique mechanism of action, with the potential to show therapeutic benefit over existing therapies. Originally developed at Cleveland Clinic, these vaccines have been licensed to Anixa Biosciences, with Cleveland Clinic entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from their development and potential market success.

Additionally, ANIX is developing an immunotherapy candidate for ovarian cancer in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center in a phase I study.

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC Price and Consensus

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC price-consensus-chart | ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC Quote

ANIX Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Anixa Biosciences currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the sector are Bayer BAYRY, Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX and ADMA Biologics ADMA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

In the past 30 days, estimates for Bayer’s earnings per share have increased from $1.17 to $1.19 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share have increased from $1.27 to $1.28 for 2026. Year to date, shares of Bayer have gained 17.4%.

BAYRY’s earnings matched estimates in two of the trailing three quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average negative surprise being 19.61%.

In the past 30 days, estimates for Dynavax’s earnings per share have remained constant at 33 cents for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share have remained constant at 57 cents for 2026. Year to date, shares of DVAX have lost 5.8%.

DVAX’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 9.58%.

In the past 30 days, the estimate for ADMA Biologics’ 2025 earnings per share has increased from 70 cents to 71 cents. The estimate for 2026 earnings per share has remained constant at 93 cents. Year to date, shares of ADMA Biologics have gained 13.1%.

ADMA’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 32.8%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC (ANIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.