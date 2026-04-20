ANIP's Cortrophin Gel Surge Powers 2026 Growth Outlook

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is reshaping its growth profile around specialty medicines, with Cortrophin Gel increasingly driving results and management’s 2026 targets. Fiscal 2025 also underscored how concentrated the business remains in the United States, even as select franchises broaden the portfolio.

With new commercial initiatives and product enhancements in motion, ANIP enters 2026 with multiple levers aimed at sustaining momentum.

ANIP’s Revenue Mix Shifts Toward Rare Disease

Fiscal 2025 total revenue reached $883.4 million, with Rare Disease and Brands contributing $484.0 million, or 54.8% of the total. Generics and Other supplied the remaining $399.4 million, or 45.2%.

Within Rare Disease and Brands, Cortrophin Gel delivered $347.8 million, while Iluvien and Yutiq contributed $74.9 million. This mix highlights how the specialty portfolio has become the core growth narrative, anchored by a single high-impact product and supported by an ophthalmology platform.

Geographically, fiscal 2025 revenue was primarily U.S.-derived, with $852.4 million generated domestically versus $30.9 million from international operations and partnerships.

ANI Pharma’s Cortrophin Gel Story in 2025

Cortrophin’s 2025 revenue came in at nearly $348 million, representing about 76% year-over-year growth. That performance was a central driver behind total sales rising roughly 44% in 2025.

The surge also aligned with Rare Disease revenue expanding more than 80% year over year, underscoring how the franchise is pulling ANIP’s overall trajectory toward higher-margin specialty therapies.

ANIP’s 2026 Guidance Sets the Growth Baseline

Management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 total net revenue guidance of $1.055 billion to $1.1 billion, establishing a clear baseline for continued top-line expansion.

For Cortrophin, ANIP guided to $540 million to $575 million of revenue in 2026, signaling expectations for another step-up in scale. Profitability targets were also raised into focus with adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of $275 million to $290 million.

The company guided adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share of $8.83 to $9.34 and adjusted gross margin of 59.3% to 60.3%, reflecting the intended operating leverage as the specialty portfolio grows.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

ANI Pharma’s Gout Sales Force Targets a Big Market

A key execution element is ANIP’s push into acute gouty arthritis flares, where the company plans a dedicated, roughly 90-person sales force buildout. The goal is to expand Cortrophin adoption by focusing on a large patient population that management views as underpenetrated.

Management commentary also indicates sequential acceleration through 2026 as the gout team is deployed mid-year, after early-year friction from insurance reverifications and winter disruptions.

ANIP’s Prefilled Syringe Boosts New Patient Starts

ANIP has also introduced a prefilled syringe formulation for Cortrophin, designed to improve ease of use for patients and providers.

The new format has already gained rapid traction and accounts for a majority of new patient starts, which reinforces the durability of uptake as prescribing expands across multiple specialties.

ANI Pharma’s Ophthalmology Unit Eyes a 2026 Rebound

In ophthalmology, 2025 results were pressured by reimbursement challenges and elevated inventory levels at physician offices, weighing on near-term performance.

ANIP expects the franchise to return to growth in 2026, supported by guidance for Iluvien revenue of $78 million to $83 million. That range implies 4% to 11% year-over-year growth and positions ophthalmology as a complementary contributor alongside Cortrophin.

ANIP’s Generics Cash Flow Supports the Strategy

While specialty therapies are shaping the growth story, Generics remains a stabilizer that helps fund the broader strategy. Generics revenue totaled $384 million in 2025, up about 28% year over year.

The segment’s model relies on targeting niche and limited-competition opportunities, supported by a cadence of 10 to 15 product launches annually and selective partnerships to enhance scale and commercialization efficiency.

ANI Pharma’s Key Risks Investors Should Track

Competitive intensity is a central risk, particularly in Rare Disease where Cortrophin faces Acthar Gel, marketed by Keenova Therapeutics, and both products are described as showing similar sales momentum.

Ophthalmology also carries competitive pressures. AbbVie ABBV competes with Ozurdex across overlapping indications, while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN remains prominent in diabetic macular edema through Eylea and Eylea HD.

Customer concentration is another factor to monitor. In 2025, three wholesale customers accounted for 53% of total net revenues and represented 64% of accounts receivable, which can increase purchasing leverage and pressure pricing or margins over time.

ANIP’s Zacks Rank

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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