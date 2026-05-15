ANIP Stock: What's Driving Cortrophin Gel's 2026 Surge

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is leaning harder into specialty therapies, and the shift is showing up clearly in its sales mix. Rare Disease is increasingly becoming the company’s growth engine, led by the ACTH-based injection Cortrophin Gel.

After a strong 2025, Cortrophin entered 2026 with momentum that management expects to carry through the year, even with some early-quarter seasonality effects.

ANIP’s Growth Engine Is Now Rare Disease

ANI’s top-line profile is becoming more concentrated in higher-value specialty revenue. In fiscal 2025, total revenue rose 43.8% to $883.4 million, with Rare Disease and Brands contributing $484 million, or 54.8% of the mix.

Cortrophin Gel is the key force behind that tilt. Cortrophin generated $347.8 million in 2025 revenue, and the company’s Rare Disease revenue grew more than 80% year over year, underscoring how the growth contribution is becoming increasingly skewed to this franchise.

The strategic implication is straightforward: Cortrophin is reshaping ANI toward a specialty-led model. The company is prioritizing commercial execution in targeted specialties and building infrastructure designed to expand Rare Disease as the core driver of future growth.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Cortrophin Gel Momentum Check

Cortrophin’s 2025 performance set a high bar. Revenue reached nearly $348 million, up about 76% year over year, making it the primary contributor to ANI’s overall revenue expansion.

In first-quarter 2026, Cortrophin net revenues rose 42% to $75.1 million. Management pointed to seasonality tied to insurance re-verifications as a key factor that slowed early-quarter throughput, alongside higher patient volume at physician offices and weather-related closures in some regions.

Looking ahead, management reaffirmed 2026 Cortrophin net revenue guidance of $540 million to $575 million. That outlook implies a step-change in the franchise’s annual revenue base and positions Cortrophin as the central determinant of ANI’s 2026 growth trajectory.

ANIP’s Underpenetrated Markets and New Demand Levers

Management’s view of durability rests on underpenetration and expanding demand levers. The company sees significant runway across Cortrophin’s addressable markets, with adoption extending across rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology.

Execution priorities are centered on driving greater awareness and access in these specialties. The goal is to translate underutilization into sustained new starts, while broadening prescriber engagement and improving the operational flow that supports therapy initiation.

That commercial posture matters because it is designed to keep growth less dependent on any single pocket of demand. Instead, ANI is pushing Cortrophin deeper into multiple specialties where the company believes penetration remains low relative to opportunity.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Acute Gout Push and Sales Force Build

A major 2026 initiative is the dedicated sales force buildout aimed at acute gouty arthritis flares. ANI is deploying a planned sales team of about 90 people to drive uptake in this indication, which management has framed as a large and relatively untapped patient population.

The investment is already visible in operating expense trends. In first-quarter 2026, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses rose 12% year over year, reflecting initial marketing and recruitment spending tied to the acute gout commercial buildout, along with broader growth support activity.

If executed well, this push can broaden the demand base and create another leg of growth within the same Cortrophin platform, reinforcing the company’s emphasis on sustained specialty expansion.

ANIP’s Prefilled Syringe Traction and Ease-of-Use Impact

Product experience is also part of the growth playbook. ANI’s prefilled syringe formulation has improved ease of use and has gained rapid traction, including accounting for a majority of new patient starts.

That uptake is important because it can reduce friction for patients and providers at the start of therapy. In specialty markets, smoother initiation and administration can support persistence and help reinforce the funnel for incremental new starts over time.

In other words, this is not just a convenience upgrade. It is a commercial lever that can strengthen real-world adoption dynamics as the franchise expands across specialties and indications.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 Revenue Mix and What To Watch

Management raised its full-year 2026 total net revenue outlook to $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion, while reaffirming Cortrophin guidance of $540 million to $575 million. The company also expects Rare Disease to account for the majority of 2026 sales, around 60% of the total.

Investors can track several practical signposts. First is specialty execution, including the acute gout deployment and ongoing expansion across rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology. Second is seasonality tied to insurance re-verifications, which impacted Cortrophin early in first-quarter 2026.

Competitive positioning is another key watch area. Acthar Gel, marketed by Keenova Therapeutics, is the primary competitor to Cortrophin and is also seeing sales momentum. In the broader specialty landscape, large-cap peers like AbbVie ABBV and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN highlight how competitive intensity can rise quickly when demand pools expand.

ANIP’s Zacks Rank

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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