ANIP Stock Outlook: Cortrophin Growth vs. Retina Reset

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is reshaping its growth profile as specialty therapies take a larger share of the mix. Fiscal 2025 results show accelerating momentum in Rare Disease and Brands, led by Purified Cortrophin Gel, while the legacy Generics business continues to supply steadier cash flow.

The ophthalmology franchise went through a 2025 transition year. Management is positioning the retina portfolio for a return to growth in 2026, even as near-term seasonality creates an uneven start to the year.

ANIP’s Growth Mix Is Shifting Toward Rare Disease

ANI’s top-line momentum is increasingly driven by its Rare Disease franchise. Cortrophin Gel has become the centerpiece of the company’s specialty strategy, shifting the growth engine toward proprietary branded therapeutics.

Generics and Other is no longer the primary growth driver, but it remains a stable cash-flow base. That steadier contribution can help support investment in specialty commercialization and ongoing product launches.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2025 Revenue Base and Segment Split

Fiscal 2025 total revenue was $883.4 million, up 43.8% year over year. ANI reports two operating segments: Rare Disease and Brands, and Generics and Other.

Rare Disease and Brands contributed $484.0 million, or 54.8% of total revenue. Generics and Other contributed $399.4 million, or 45.2%.

Revenue is primarily U.S.-derived, with $852.4 million generated in the United States and $30.9 million internationally from direct operations and partnerships.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

ANIP’s Cortrophin Gel Is the Main Revenue Driver

Cortrophin Gel delivered $347.8 million of revenue in 2025 and grew about 76% year over year. That scale and growth rate makes it the company’s clear specialty anchor.

The durability case rests on under-penetration in addressable markets and expanding adoption across multiple specialties. ANI is reinforcing that demand backdrop with targeted commercial execution to broaden prescribing depth.

The prefilled syringe formulation has improved ease of use and gained rapid traction, accounting for a majority of new patient starts. ANI is also building a dedicated ~90-person sales force aimed at acute gouty arthritis flares to widen access into a large, under-tapped patient population.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Ophthalmology Franchise Had 2025 Headwinds

The retina franchise generated $74.9 million in combined Iluvien/Yutiq revenue in 2025, but performance was pressured by reimbursement and inventory dynamics at physician offices. Market access challenges also weighed on demand.

Funding constraints affecting patient assistance programs for Medicare beneficiaries added friction. Management characterized 2025 as a “reset year,” consolidating Iluvien and Yutiq into a unified Iluvien brand to streamline promotion across both diabetic macular edema and chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment indications.

Management expects the franchise to return to growth in 2026, supported by the post-consolidation commercial approach and guidance that implies year-over-year improvement.

ANIP’s 2026 Setup Blends Guidance and Seasonality

Management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance for total net revenue of $1.06-$1.10 billion and Cortrophin revenue of $540-$575 million. The outlook also includes adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of $275-$290 million, adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share of $8.83-$9.34, and adjusted gross margin of 59.3%-60.3%.

Cortrophin is expected to start the year with a timing-related headwind. First-quarter 2026 Cortrophin revenue is expected to be about 13%-14% of full-year sales, below the roughly 15% contribution seen in the year-ago period, due to insurance reverifications and winter disruptions.

Sequential acceleration is expected as the year progresses and the mid-2026 gout team is deployed, creating a setup where quarterly cadence may matter as much as full-year totals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Key Risks: Competition and Concentration

Competitive intensity is a central risk across ANI’s specialty portfolio. Cortrophin Gel’s primary competitor is Acthar Gel, marketed by Keenova Therapeutics, and both products are seeing momentum in targeted markets.

In ophthalmology, Iluvien competes against AbbVie ABBV through Ozurdex and against anti-vascular endothelial growth factor options that include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN via the Eylea and Eylea HD franchise.

Customer concentration adds another layer of risk. In 2025, three wholesale customers accounted for 53% of total net revenue and represented 64% of accounts receivable, which can amplify pricing and working-capital volatility if buyer leverage increases.

ANIP’s Zacks Rank

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.