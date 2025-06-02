$ANIP stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ANIP stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,001,484 of trading volume.

$ANIP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ANIP:

$ANIP insiders have traded $ANIP stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN P. CAREY (SVP & CFO) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $418,425

ORI GUTWERG (SVP, GENERICS) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,265 shares for an estimated $375,970 .

. KRISTA DAVIS (SVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,866 shares for an estimated $302,350 .

. CHRISTOPHER MUTZ (HEAD OF RARE DISEASE) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $241,800

MEREDITH COOK (SR. VP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,250 shares for an estimated $137,240 .

. MUTHUSAMY SHANMUGAM (HEAD OF R&D, COO-NOVITIUM OPS) sold 700 shares for an estimated $53,781

$ANIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $ANIP stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ANIP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANIP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

