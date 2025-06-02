$ANIP stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ANIP stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,001,484 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ANIP:
$ANIP Insider Trading Activity
$ANIP insiders have traded $ANIP stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN P. CAREY (SVP & CFO) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $418,425
- ORI GUTWERG (SVP, GENERICS) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,265 shares for an estimated $375,970.
- KRISTA DAVIS (SVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,866 shares for an estimated $302,350.
- CHRISTOPHER MUTZ (HEAD OF RARE DISEASE) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $241,800
- MEREDITH COOK (SR. VP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,250 shares for an estimated $137,240.
- MUTHUSAMY SHANMUGAM (HEAD OF R&D, COO-NOVITIUM OPS) sold 700 shares for an estimated $53,781
$ANIP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $ANIP stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 330,420 shares (-55.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,121,619
- ABRDN PLC added 237,965 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,154,705
- MORGAN STANLEY added 210,875 shares (+93.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,118,081
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 196,999 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,189,083
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 184,508 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,352,810
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 166,448 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,143,693
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 154,700 shares (+57.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,357,165
$ANIP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANIP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
