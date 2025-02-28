$ANIP stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ANIP stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,210,031 of trading volume.

$ANIP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ANIP:

$ANIP insiders have traded $ANIP stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIKHIL LALWANI (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,481 shares for an estimated $1,941,442 .

. STEPHEN P. CAREY (SVP & CFO) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $418,425

CHRISTOPHER MUTZ (HEAD OF RARE DISEASE) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $375,050

KRISTA DAVIS (SVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $120,200 .

. MEREDITH COOK (SR. VP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,800 shares for an estimated $103,286.

$ANIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $ANIP stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

