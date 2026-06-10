ANIP Pharmaceuticals' Cortrophin Gel Drives 2026 Growth

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is reshaping its growth profile. In 2025, revenue surged on the back of a rare disease franchise that is becoming the company’s defining investment narrative. The key is Purified Cortrophin Gel, an ACTH-based injection that is increasingly central to both top-line expansion and the margin mix.

With 2026 guidance calling for rare disease to become the majority of sales, the next question for investors is what has to keep working for Cortrophin to deliver at scale.

ANIP’s Rare Disease Shift Is Now the Story

ANIP’s revenue momentum is increasingly skewed toward its Rare Disease and Brands segment, reflecting a portfolio tilt toward higher-margin specialty therapies. In fiscal 2025, total revenue was $883.4 million, up 43.8% year over year. Rare Disease and Brands contributed $484.0 million, or 54.8% of total revenue, versus $399.4 million, or 45.2%, from Generics and Other.

Within Rare Disease and Brands, Cortrophin Gel generated $347.8 million in 2025 revenue. The retina franchise Iluvien/Yutiq added $74.9 million, but Cortrophin remained the anchor product. This mix matters because it signals a shift in the durability of growth: performance is being driven less by a broad basket of products and more by a specialty platform with clearer strategic focus.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Cortrophin Growth Drivers in 2025

Cortrophin delivered nearly $348 million in 2025 revenue, up about 76% year over year. That increase was a major contributor to the company’s roughly 44% total revenue growth in 2025, reinforcing how tightly overall expansion is now tied to the rare disease franchise.

Rare disease revenue grew more than 80% year over year, underscoring Cortrophin’s outsized role in the model. The result is a growth engine that is not only larger, but also increasingly central to how ANIP is building its commercial strategy around specialty therapies.

ANIP’s 2026 Outlook for Cortrophin Sales

Management guided to 2026 Cortrophin Gel net revenue of $540 million to $575 million. That range sits inside a broader 2026 total net revenue outlook that was raised after the first quarter to $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion.

Mix expectations are just as important as the headline growth. Rare disease is expected to account for the majority of 2026 sales, roughly 60% by management’s framing. Hitting the midpoint of Cortrophin guidance implies that demand continues to broaden across specialties, access remains workable through payer dynamics, and the commercial buildout translates into incremental patient starts, especially in targeted indications such as acute gouty arthritis flares.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

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ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Adoption Catalysts Across Specialties

A key part of the growth narrative is under-penetration in the addressable market, with adoption expanding across rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology. ANIP is pairing that demand opportunity with targeted commercial execution designed to translate interest into consistent prescribing behavior.

One centerpiece is a planned dedicated ~90-person sales force buildout focused on acute gouty arthritis flares, which management describes as a large and relatively untapped patient population. This is a specific go-to-market decision that aims to turn a narrower specialty footprint into broader utilization while keeping the strategy anchored in rare disease.

Product experience is also part of the adoption story. The prefilled syringe formulation has improved ease of use and has already gained rapid traction, accounting for a majority of new patient starts. In specialty markets, that kind of friction reduction can matter, particularly when the goal is to accelerate uptake across multiple physician channels.

ANIP’s Q1 2026 Check-In and What It Signals

First-quarter 2026 results extended the Cortrophin momentum, with net revenues rising 42% year over year to $75.1 million. Rare Disease and Brands revenue grew 36% to $128.2 million, supported by both Cortrophin and Iluvien contributions.

Management emphasized that Cortrophin’s quarter reflected seasonality tied to insurance re-verifications. The process took longer early in the quarter due to higher patient volume at physician offices. Weather-related office closures in some regions also contributed.

For investors, the takeaway is to be careful about extrapolating a single quarter’s cadence into a full-year run rate. The quarter still showed strong year-over-year growth, but the commentary highlights how administrative timing and access mechanics can influence quarterly variability even in an expanding franchise.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Key Risks to Monitor in Rare Disease

Competitive pressure is building in the rare disease space, and Cortrophin’s primary competitor is Acthar Gel, marketed by Keenova Therapeutics. Acthar is described as experiencing similar momentum in sales growth, keeping competitive dynamics relevant as ANIP expands in targeted markets.

More broadly, competing with larger pharmaceutical companies can shape pricing, access, and positioning over time. In ophthalmology, AbbVie ABBV competes through Ozurdex, while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN is a major presence with Eylea and Eylea HD in diabetic macular edema. These companies have scale and entrenched commercial footprints, which can raise the bar for differentiated execution in specialized markets.

ANIP’s Zacks Rank

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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