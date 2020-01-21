US Markets

Animated British royal comedy 'The Prince' to make debut on HBO Max

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

Animated versions of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will have supporting roles in a British royal family satire that will make its debut on AT&T Inc's HBO Max streaming video service, the company said on Tuesday.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular