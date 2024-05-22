News & Insights

Animalcare’s Shareholding Structure Changes

May 22, 2024 — 01:02 pm EDT

Animalcare (GB:ANCR) has released an update.

Animalcare Group PLC has experienced a change in major shareholdings, with Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now holding a combined total of 11.999% of voting rights as of May 21, 2024. This change reflects a slight decrease from the previous notification, with Liontrust Asset Management Plc directly controlling the voting rights. The notification was completed on May 22, 2024, in London.

