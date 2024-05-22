Animalcare’s Shareholding Structure Changes

Animalcare (GB:ANCR) has released an update.

Animalcare Group PLC has experienced a change in major shareholdings, with Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now holding a combined total of 11.999% of voting rights as of May 21, 2024. This change reflects a slight decrease from the previous notification, with Liontrust Asset Management Plc directly controlling the voting rights. The notification was completed on May 22, 2024, in London.

For further insights into GB:ANCR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.