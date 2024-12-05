News & Insights

Stocks

Animalcare’s Major Holdings See a Shift

December 05, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Animalcare (GB:ANCR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Animalcare Group PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, with Harwood Capital LLP increasing its stake to over 10.23% of voting rights, marking a slight rise from previous holdings. This shift in shareholder composition may influence the company’s future strategic decisions and market performance.

For further insights into GB:ANCR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.