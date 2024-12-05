Animalcare’s Major Holdings See a Shift

Animalcare (GB:ANCR) has released an update.

Animalcare Group PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, with Harwood Capital LLP increasing its stake to over 10.23% of voting rights, marking a slight rise from previous holdings. This shift in shareholder composition may influence the company’s future strategic decisions and market performance.

