Animalcare’s Major Holdings See a Shift

Animalcare (GB:ANCR) has released an update.
Animalcare Group PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, with Harwood Capital LLP increasing its stake to over 10.23% of voting rights, marking a slight rise from previous holdings. This shift in shareholder composition may influence the company’s future strategic decisions and market performance.
