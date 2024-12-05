Animalcare Raises £20M for Strategic Acquisition

Animalcare (GB:ANCR) has released an update.

Animalcare Group PLC has successfully raised approximately £20 million through the issuance of 8.6 million new shares, representing a 14.2% increase in its share capital. The funds will be used to finance the acquisition of the Australian-based equine veterinary business, Randlab, and to support the company’s growth strategy. The shares were issued at a 5.1% discount to the previous closing price, with a structured approach to minimize completion time and complexity.

