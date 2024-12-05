Animalcare Group Sees Increased Stake by Liontrust

Animalcare (GB:ANCR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Animalcare Group PLC has experienced a notable increase in voting rights acquisition by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP. The firm’s voting rights have risen to 12.67% from a previous 12.00%, marking a significant stake in the company. This shift could signal strategic changes and might influence trading interest in Animalcare’s stocks.

For further insights into GB:ANCR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.