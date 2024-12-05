News & Insights

Animalcare Group Sees Increased Stake by Liontrust

December 05, 2024 — 08:32 am EST

Animalcare (GB:ANCR) has released an update.

Animalcare Group PLC has experienced a notable increase in voting rights acquisition by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP. The firm’s voting rights have risen to 12.67% from a previous 12.00%, marking a significant stake in the company. This shift could signal strategic changes and might influence trading interest in Animalcare’s stocks.

