Animalcare Group PLC Reveals Share Capital Details

Animalcare (GB:ANCR) has released an update.

Animalcare Group PLC has announced that as of May 31, 2024, its issued share capital comprises 60,374,268 ordinary shares, each with voting rights, and no shares are held in Treasury. Shareholders can use this number as a reference for notifying changes in their shareholding as per the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. The company, listed on the UK AIM, operates across seven countries and exports to around 40 countries, focusing on innovative veterinary product development and market introduction.

For further insights into GB:ANCR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.