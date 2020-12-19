ANIMA sees 2020 net profit of at least 145.8 mln euros

MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - ANIMA Holding ANIM.MI expects consolidated net profit this year to be at least in line with the 145.8 million euros ($178.68 million) recorded the previous year, the Italian asset manager said in a statement on Saturday.

In a separate interview with Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper, Chief Executive Alessandro Melzi D'Eril said the company would pay out half of 2020 net profits in dividends next year as it had done with 2019 earnings.

The company has no plans to increase the share of profits going to shareholders "because investing remains essential in our sector and we also intend to free up resources that allow us to seize opportunities that open up," he added.

Asked about consolidation in Italy's savings industry, Melzi D'Eril said ANIMA was waiting for the situation in the banking sector - currently going through a wave of consolidation - to stabilise first, while an expansion abroad remained a medium-term objective.

He added the company had closed two important mandates with institutional investors in December and a further agreement was in the pipeline, along with an expected green light from market regulator Consob for a new private debt fund.

($1 = 0.8160 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak Editing by Ros Russell)

