US Markets

ANIMA sees 2020 net profit of at least 145.8 mln euros

Contributor
Agnieszka Flak Reuters
Published

ANIMA Holding expects consolidated net profit this year to be at least in line with the 145.8 million euros ($178.68 million) recorded the previous year, the Italian asset manager said in a statement on Saturday.

MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - ANIMA Holding ANIM.MI expects consolidated net profit this year to be at least in line with the 145.8 million euros ($178.68 million) recorded the previous year, the Italian asset manager said in a statement on Saturday.

In a separate interview with Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper, Chief Executive Alessandro Melzi D'Eril said the company would pay out half of 2020 net profits in dividends next year as it had done with 2019 earnings.

The company has no plans to increase the share of profits going to shareholders "because investing remains essential in our sector and we also intend to free up resources that allow us to seize opportunities that open up," he added.

Asked about consolidation in Italy's savings industry, Melzi D'Eril said ANIMA was waiting for the situation in the banking sector - currently going through a wave of consolidation - to stabilise first, while an expansion abroad remained a medium-term objective.

He added the company had closed two important mandates with institutional investors in December and a further agreement was in the pipeline, along with an expected green light from market regulator Consob for a new private debt fund.

($1 = 0.8160 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak Editing by Ros Russell)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9450; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.flak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular