News & Insights

Stocks

Anima Holding Evaluates Banco BPM Vita’s Tender Offer

November 08, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ANIMA Holding S.p.A. (IT:ANIM) has released an update.

Anima Holding S.p.A. has received a voluntary public tender offer from Banco BPM Vita for all its shares, as announced on November 6, 2024. To evaluate this offer, Anima has appointed Goldman Sachs and Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici Studio Legale as advisors, with additional independent advice from Vitale&Co. and A&O Shearman.

For further insights into IT:ANIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.