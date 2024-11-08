Anima Holding Evaluates Banco BPM Vita’s Tender Offer

ANIMA Holding S.p.A. (IT:ANIM) has released an update.

Anima Holding S.p.A. has received a voluntary public tender offer from Banco BPM Vita for all its shares, as announced on November 6, 2024. To evaluate this offer, Anima has appointed Goldman Sachs and Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici Studio Legale as advisors, with additional independent advice from Vitale&Co. and A&O Shearman.

