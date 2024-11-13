Anima Holding Boosts Stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi

News & Insights

November 13, 2024

ANIMA Holding S.p.A. (IT:ANIM) has released an update.

Anima Holding S.p.A. has increased its stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 4% by acquiring an additional 3% of the bank’s shares for approximately 219 million Euros. This strategic move, facilitated by an accelerated book building procedure, underscores Anima’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the bank. The transaction was well-received and is not expected to interfere with any ongoing public purchase offers involving Anima’s shares.

