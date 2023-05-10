Anima Holding (ANIM3) Price Target Decreased by 9.84% to 6.73

The average one-year price target for Anima Holding (ANIM3) has been revised to 6.73 / share. This is an decrease of 9.84% from the prior estimate of 7.47 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 11.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 201.88% from the latest reported closing price of 2.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anima Holding. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIM3 is 0.03%, a decrease of 28.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 19,149K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,284K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,278K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,099K shares, representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIM3 by 41.61% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,239K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,109K shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIM3 by 28.06% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,297K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,251K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares, representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIM3 by 38.77% over the last quarter.

