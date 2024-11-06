ANIMA Holding Achieves Record Profit Growth in 2024

ANIMA Holding S.p.A. (IT:ANIM) has released an update.

ANIMA Holding S.p.A. reported a substantial increase in profitability for the first nine months of 2024, with net management fees reaching €248.8 million, up 16% from the previous year. The company’s consolidated net profit surged by 78% to €172 million, driven by favorable interest rates and stock market trends. Recent acquisitions have also contributed to an overall revenue rise of 48%, underscoring ANIMA’s strengthened financial position and potential for future business consolidation.

