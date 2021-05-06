Anima confident 2021 results, inflows will rise versus 2020

Adds details from CEO interview, background

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest independent asset manager Anima Holding ANIM.MI is confident it will achieve higher results and inflows in 2021 compared to those of last year, its chief executive officer said on Thursday.

"We are positive on the outlook for the current year with the hope of doing better than last year both in terms of results and inflows," CEO Alessandro Melzi D'Eril told Reuters in a phone interview.

Anima reported a 7% rise in 2020 net profit to 155 million euros on a 6% increase in revenues. Inflows were about 0.7 billion euros excluding Class I insurance mandates.

Melzi repeated that the asset manager is ready to take advantage of opportunities arising from consolidation of the banking sector, which started with last year's takeover of UBI by rival Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI.

Anima, one-fifth owned by Banco BPM BAMI.MI which is actively looking for a partner, is considered an important asset in Italy's expected future wave of mergers, driven by pandemic-driven pressure on revenues and a possible extension of tax incentives to mid-2022.

However, Melzi said the process may be on hold in the short term after Unicredit CRDI.MI and BPER EMII.MI appointed new CEOs.

"M&A is likely to pick up in late 2021 or early 2022," he said.

The asset manager has many long-standing distribution agreements, including with Banco BPM and state-owned Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI, which the Treasury has been trying to sell to UniCredit. It also has a contract with Creval PCVI.MI, that last month was taken over by the Italian unit of French Credit Agricole CAGR.PA.

The CEO said discussions with the new owner to potentially change the agreement with the bank, which is not subject to a change of control clause, have not yet started.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((mariapia.quaglia@tr.com; +39 02 66129638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.