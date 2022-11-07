Anima CEO does not expect stronger MPS pact in short term

Adds comments

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Anima Holding ANIM.MI does not expect to strengthen its partnership with Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI in the near term, Chief Executive Alessandro Melzi D'Eril told analysts on Monday.

Speaking after Anima reported a 36%-drop in net profit adjusted for extraordinary items for the first nine months, Melzi D'Eril said the asset manager was happy to support the capital increase completed last week at Monte dei Paschi given long-standing commercial ties.

Anima invested 25 million euros ($24.96 million) for a stake of just below 1% in Monte dei Paschi.

The Tuscan bank failed to take up Anima's offer of a bigger contribution into its new share offer, in the context of a strengthened commercial partnership, Melzi D'Eril said.

Asked if closer ties were still a possibility, Melzi D'Eril said it was unlikely in the immediate future.

"Let's see ... I don't think this is something that will happen in the short term but let's see you never know," he said.

"Partners are always discussing their relationships."

($1 = 1.0016 euros)

