Anil Ghelani at DSP Mutual Funds in India Discusses Sebi’s New Proposals for Index Funds and ETFs on ETF TV

Press Release London June 14, 2022, Anil Ghelani, CFA, Head Passive Investments & Products DSP Mutual Funds in India discusses the Securities and Exchange Board of India SEBI’s proposals for Index Funds and ETFs on ETF TV with Margareta Hricova and Deborah Fuhr on ETF TV. PressPlay https://bit.ly/3zRaWc3

SEBI the market regulator in India published a Circular on Development of Passive Funds i.e. Exchange

Traded Funds (ETFs) and Index Funds https://bit.ly/3xMgy5I The regulator wants to improve liquidity for ETFs and make passive funds more efficient in tracking underlying indices, create a framework to encourage more fixed income ETFs and to increase retail investors' interest in Index Funds and ETFs.

The first ETF, the NiftyBeeS was listed in India in 2001as of the end of April 2022, the Indian ETF industry had grown to 136 ETFs, with assets of US$54 Bn, from 19 providers listed on 2 exchanges according to ETFGI’s research.

