Anika Therapeutics Reports 18% Growth in Commercial Channel Revenue for Q1 2025 Despite Overall Revenue Decline

May 09, 2025 — 07:13 am EDT

Anika Therapeutics reports Q1 2025 revenue of $26.2 million, with an 18% rise in Commercial Channel revenue.

Anika Therapeutics reported a first quarter 2025 revenue of $26.2 million, reflecting a 10% decrease from the same period last year. However, the Commercial Channel revenue rose by 18%, driven by the growth of the Integrity™ Implant System, which is expected to more than double procedures this year. The OEM Channel revenue similarly fell by 23% due to decreased pricing for Monovisc® and Orthovisc® through its partner, J&J MedTech. Key regulatory advancements were highlighted, including progress on the Hyalofast® and Cingal® product lines, with the latter nearing a new drug application filing. Operating expenses saw a reduction of 12%, contributing to a loss of $4.0 million from continuing operations. The company has updated its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance, now projecting a decrease in OEM Channel revenue while maintaining expectations for Commercial Channel growth. Additionally, Anika has successfully completed its share repurchase plan and continues to hold a robust cash position.

Potential Positives

  • Commercial Channel revenue up 18%, indicating strong growth and market demand for Anika's products.
  • Integrity™ Implant System expected to more than double procedures in 2025, suggesting significant market expansion and adoption.
  • Key regulatory milestones achieved for Hyalofast® and Cingal®, indicating progress towards future product launches and potential revenue streams.
  • Operating expenses decreased by 12%, reflecting improved cost management and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • First quarter 2025 revenue from continuing operations decreased by 10% compared to the same period in 2024, indicating potential challenges in sustaining financial growth.
  • OEM Channel revenue decreased by 23% due to lower pricing for Monovisc® and Orthovisc®, which could negatively impact relationships with commercial partners and market position.
  • The updated fiscal 2025 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA was revised down from a range of 8% to 10% to -3% to 3%, reflecting significant projected declines in operating performance.

FAQ

What was Anika Therapeutics' revenue for Q1 2025?

Anika's revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $26.2 million, a 10% decrease from Q1 2024.

How much did the Commercial Channel revenue increase?

The Commercial Channel revenue increased by 18% in the first quarter of 2025.

What growth did the Integrity Implant System experience?

The Integrity Implant System is on pace to more than double procedures in 2025, with a consistent growth trend.

What regulatory milestones were reached for Hyalofast and Cingal?

Anika achieved key milestones with Hyalofast's second PMA module submission and received FDA feedback for Cingal's NDA filing path.

What is Anika's updated guidance for 2025 revenue?

Anika updated its 2025 revenue guidance to an expected OEM Channel revenue of $62 to $65 million, down 16% - 20% year-over-year.

First Quarter 2025 Commercial Channel revenue up 18%




Integrity







Implant System continues sequential growth and is on pace to more than double procedures in 2025




Key regulatory and clinical milestones achieved for Hyalofast®, Cingal®, and Integrity




Updating Fiscal 2025 OEM Channel revenue guidance and Adjusted EBITDA guidance



BEDFORD, Mass., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIK), a global leader in the osteoarthritis (“OA”) pain management and regenerative solutions spaces focused on early intervention orthopedics, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




First Quarter 2025 Results



Anika announced first quarter revenue from continuing operations of $26.2 million, a 10% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. Commercial Channel revenue was strong, up 18% driven by continued growth of Integrity and international OA Pain Management. OEM Channel revenue, which includes U.S. OA Pain Management, was down 23% in the quarter, due to lower pricing for Monovisc® and Orthovisc®, sold by its commercial partner, J&J MedTech. During the quarter, Anika also achieved significant milestones for two key pipeline programs; filing the second Hyalofast PMA module and receiving formal written feedback from the previously reported FDA Type C meeting regarding Cingal, clearing the path to NDA filing.




Cheryl Blanchard, President and CEO of Anika Therapeutics, commented

: "Since our strategic realignment we have outperformed in our Commercial Channel where we control sales, marketing and pricing. We continue to see consistently strong growth within the Commercial Channel, up 18% in the quarter. Sales in our OEM Channel did not meet expectations due to lower pricing of Monovisc and Orthovisc in the U.S. To date, the pricing volatility has not been fully offset by the measures that J&J MedTech has implemented to stabilize pricing in the market. Nevertheless, Monovisc and Orthovisc continue to hold leading positions in the U.S. market. I am also pleased to report that we continue to make excellent progress on our cost-saving measures. As a result, operating expenses declined 12% in the quarter.



During the quarter, we continued to invest in the regulatory and clinical efforts necessary to file for U.S. approval of both Hyalofast and Cingal. We continue to make meaningful progress on both programs and are confident that Hyalofast and Cingal will be market-drivers in both the cartilage repair and next generation OA pain markets.”




Integrity Implant System Exceeding Launch Expectations



Integrity procedures grew for the fourth consecutive quarter and Anika is on pace to outperform the overall U.S. soft tissue augmentation market by more than doubling procedures in 2025. More than 300 Integrity surgeries were performed for the second straight quarter driven by expanded use by existing surgeon users and continued surgeon pull adding new users each month. Year-over-year, Anika achieved 33% growth in its Regenerative Solutions portfolio, continuing to exceed initial launch expectations for Integrity and expand the foundation for future growth within this segment.



Further, the Integrity prospective clinical study advanced in the first quarter, with patient enrollment underway and full site activation expected in the second half of 2025. This study will provide the foundation for MDR filing and the future European market launch, as well as the evidence to accelerate adoption and competitive position in the U.S.




International OA Pain Management Growth Continues



Anika delivered 13% international OA Pain Management growth in the first quarter driven by continued geographic expansion and market share gains for Cingal and Orthovisc.




Hyalofast Achieved Significant Regulatory and Clinical Milestones



As previously announced, Anika submitted the second PMA module and received MDR approval for Hyalofast in January and February, respectively. The Company remains on track to submit the third and final PMA module in the second half of 2025 with the U.S. launch expected in 2026.




Cingal NDA Filing Path Cleared



Anika received formal written feedback from the FDA on the previously reported Type-C meeting held in February. The feedback confirmed alignment on the bioequivalence bridging study design and the path to NDA filing. In April, the Company entered into an agreement to secure access to the necessary materials to complete the bioequivalence study in accordance with the feedback received from the FDA. The completion of the bioequivalence study, along with the completion of the ongoing toxicity study, remain the final two requirements to file the NDA.




Share Repurchase



The Company completed its previously announced $15 million share repurchase plan in March, while preserving a strong financial position with $53 million in cash and no debt.




First Quarter 2025 Continuing Operations Financial Summary

(compared to the first quarter of 2024)




  • Revenue $26.2 million, decreased 10%


    • OEM Channel revenue $14.9 million, decreased 23%


    • Commercial Channel revenue $11.3 million, increased 18%




  • Gross margin 56%


  • Operating expenses $19.0 million, decreased 12%


  • Loss from continuing operations ($4.0) million, ($0.28) per share


  • Adjusted net loss from continuing operations

    1

    ($0.9) million, ($0.06) per share


  • Adjusted EBITDA

    1

    $0.1 million


  • Cash used in operating activities for total Company $0.1 million


  • Cash balance $53.4 million




1

See description of non-GAAP financial information contained in this release.




Updated Fiscal 2025 Guidance



Anika expects updated 2025 revenue ranges by segment as follows:




  • Commercial Channel, unchanged, of $47 to $49.5 million, up 12% - 18% year-over-year


  • OEM Channel of $62 to $65 million, down 16% - 20% year-over-year, as a result of lower forecasts on end user pricing from J&J MedTech as compared to our prior range of down 12% - 18% year-over-year.





The Company is updating its guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to -3% to 3% (previously 8% to 10%) as a result of lower end-user pricing for Monovisc and Orthovisc, lower first half manufacturing yields, the costs for the Cingal bioequivalence study, and the known impacts associated with recently announced tariffs.





Discontinued Operations




Arthrosurface and Parcus Medical are reported in discontinued operations. Each of these business’s results have been moved into Discontinued Operations for Anika’s income statement presentation, and the year-end balance sheet reflects the associated assets and liabilities as held for sale.



The sale of Arthrosurface, as previously communicated, was completed on October 31, 2024, and the transition services related work to transfer the business to the new acquiror has been completed. The sale of Parcus Medical was completed on March 7, 2025, and Anika expects to complete the majority of the key transition-related support activities before year-end to ensure a smooth transfer to the acquiror and to support distributors and customers through the transition.




Conference Call and Webcast Information



Anika’s management will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and business highlights today, Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8:30 am ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-717-1738 (toll-free domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international) and providing the conference ID number 63463. A live audio webcast will be available in the

Investor Relations

section of Anika’s website,

www.anika.com


.

A slide presentation with highlights from the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Anika website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Anika’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event.




About Anika




Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

(NASDAQ: ANIK), is the global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of hyaluronic acid (“HA”) innovations. In partnership with clinicians, our sole focus is dedicated to delivering and advancing osteoarthritis (“OA”) pain management and orthopedic regenerative solutions. At our core is a passion to deliver a differentiated portfolio that improves patient outcomes around the world. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit

www.anika.com

.



ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, CINGAL, HYALOFAST, INTEGRITY, MONOVISC, ORTHOVISC, and the Anika logo are trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries or are licensed to Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for its use.




Non-GAAP Financial Information



1




Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, the Company’s reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, the Company’s definition of non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company’s reported results of operations, Anika strongly encourages investors to review the Company’s consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because it uses them as supplemental measures in internally assessing the Company’s operating performance, and, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, it is set as a key performance metric to determine executive compensation. The Company also recognizes that these non-GAAP measures are commonly used in determining business performance more broadly and believes that they are helpful to investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period.




Adjusted EBITDA



Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding depreciation and amortization, interest and other income (expense), income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, and shareholder activism costs.




Adjusted Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations



Adjusted net income (loss) is defined by the Company as GAAP net income from continuing operations, on a tax effected basis, excluding stock-based compensation. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations is defined by the Company as GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations excluding stock-based compensation.



A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations to net income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to diluted EPS from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, is shown in the tables at the end of this release.




Forward-Looking Statements




This press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning the Company's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future which are not statements of historical fact,


including statements in Dr. Blanchard’s quote about the potential success of Hyalofast and Cingal, statements about the timing and potential success of the clinical and regulatory pathway and launch of Integrity in Europe, and of Hyalofast in the U.S., statements about the transition-related support activities associated with the sale of Parcus Medical, and in the section titled “Updated


Fiscal 2025 Guidance”


. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors. The Company's actual results could differ materially from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements described in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, (i) the Company's ability to successfully commence and/or complete clinical trials of its products on a timely basis or at all; (ii) the Company's ability to obtain pre-clinical or clinical data to support domestic and international pre-market approval applications, 510(k) applications, or new drug applications, or to timely file and receive FDA or other regulatory approvals or clearances of its products; (iii) that such approvals will not be obtained in a timely manner or without the need for additional clinical trials, other testing or regulatory submissions, as applicable; (iv) the Company's research and product development efforts and their relative success, including whether we have any meaningful sales of any new products resulting from such efforts; (v) the cost effectiveness and efficiency of the Company's clinical studies, manufacturing operations, and production planning; (vi) the strength of the economies in which the Company operates or will be operating, as well as the political stability of any of those geographic areas; (vii) future determinations by the Company to allocate resources to products and in directions not presently contemplated; (viii) the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products, in the U.S. and abroad; (ix) the Company's ability to provide an adequate and timely supply of its products to its customers; and (x) the Company's ability to achieve its growth targets. Additional factors and risks are described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and they are available on the SEC's website at




www.sec.gov




. Forward-looking statements are made based on information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.




For Investor Inquiries:



Anika Therapeutics, Inc.


Matt Hall, 781-457-9554


Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations



investorrelations@anika.com










Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Consolidated Statements of Operations


(in thousands, except per share data)


(unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2025




2024

Revenue

$
26,168


$
29,022

Cost of Revenue


11,487



10,047

Gross Profit


14,681



18,975

Operating expenses:




Research and development


6,059



6,409

Selling, general and administrative


12,906



15,071

Total operating expenses


18,965



21,480

Loss from operations


(4,284
)


(2,505
)

Interest and other income (expense), net


415



592

Loss before income taxes


(3,869
)


(1,913
)

Provision for income taxes


89



43

Loss from continuing operations


(3,958
)


(1,956
)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax


(915
)


(2,558
)

Net loss

$
(4,873
)

$
(4,514
)






Net loss per share:




Basic




Continuing Operations

$
(0.28
)

$
(0.13
)

Discontinued Operations

$
(0.06
)

$
(0.18
)



$
(0.34
)

$
(0.31
)






Diluted




Continuing Operations

$
(0.28
)

$
(0.13
)

Discontinued Operations

$
(0.06
)

$
(0.18
)



$
(0.34
)

$
(0.31
)






Weighted average common shares outstanding:




Basic


14,297



14,698

Diluted


14,297



14,698























































































































































































































































































































































































































Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Consolidated Balance Sheets


(in thousands, except per share data)


(unaudited)









March 31,


December 31,


ASSETS



2025




2024

Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$
53,371


$
55,629

Accounts receivable, net


21,987



23,594

Inventories, net


21,336



23,809

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


5,815



5,494

Current assets held for sale


-



5,126

Total current assets


102,509



113,652

Property and equipment, net


40,461



38,994

Right-of-use assets


25,180



25,685

Other long-term assets


5,725



5,656

Notes receivable


5,838



5,935

Deferred tax assets


1,188



1,177

Intangible assets, net


2,281



2,490

Goodwill


7,423



7,125

Non-current assets held for sale


-



2,026

Total assets

$
190,605


$
202,740







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$
5,277


$
5,617

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


12,624



13,567

Current liabilities held for sale


-



4,122

Total current liabilities


17,901



23,306

Other long-term liabilities


744



772

Lease liabilities


23,563



24,014

Non-current liabilities held for sale


-



659






Stockholders’ equity:




Common stock, $0.01 par value


143



144

Additional paid-in-capital


87,563



88,961

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(6,103
)


(6,783
)

Retained earnings


66,794



71,667

Total stockholders’ equity


148,397



153,989

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
190,605


$
202,740


























































































































































































































































































































Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss from Continued Operations to Adjusted EBITDA


(in thousands)


(unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2025




2024

Net loss from continuing operations

$
(3,958
)

$
(1,956
)

Interest and other (income) expense, net


(415
)


(592
)

Provision for income taxes


89



43

Depreciation and amortization


1,416



1,374

Stock-based compensation


2,995



3,254

Costs of shareholder activism


-



601

Adjusted EBITDA

$
127


$
2,724












Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations


(in thousands)


(unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2025




2024

Loss from continuing operations

$
(3,958
)

$
(1,956
)

Share-based compensation, tax effected


3,063



3,285

Costs of shareholder activism, tax effected


-



607

Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations

$
(895
)

$
1,936








Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share


(in thousands, except per share data)


(unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2025




2024

Diluted loss from continuing operations per share

$
(0.28
)

$
(0.13
)

Share-based compensation, tax effected


0.22



0.22

Costs of shareholder activism, tax effected


-



0.04

Adjusted diluted net (loss) income per share

$
(0.06
)

$
0.13
































































































Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Revenue by Product Family


(in thousands, except percentages)


(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024


$ change


% change

OEM Channel
$
14,909

$
19,450

$
(4,541
)

-23
%

Commercial Channel

11,259


9,572


1,687


18
%


$
26,168

$
29,022

$
(2,854
)

-10
%

















