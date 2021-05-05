Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 19% Share Price Gain

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. Over the last year the Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) share price is up 19%, but that's less than the broader market return. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 11% in the last three years.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last twelve months Anika Therapeutics went from profitable to unprofitable. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

However the year on year revenue growth of 14% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:ANIK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Anika Therapeutics shareholders gained a total return of 19% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 1.8% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. Before spending more time on Anika Therapeutics it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

We will like Anika Therapeutics better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

