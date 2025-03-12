Anika Therapeutics, Inc. Reports 2024 Financial Results with 17% Growth in Commercial Channel Revenue and Key Strategic Advances

Anika Therapeutics reports 2024 results with revenue consistency, Commercial Channel growth, and key product milestones amid strategic focus.

Quiver AI Summary

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, showing a slight overall revenue decrease of 1% for the year, totaling $119.9 million. However, the Commercial Channel experienced a significant growth of 17%, driven by strong sales of the Integrity Implant System, which achieved over 40% sequential growth, and a 22% increase in International OA Pain Management. The OEM Channel, which includes US OA Pain Management, saw an 8% decline. The company also reached key regulatory and clinical milestones for its products, including Hyalofast and Cingal, while strategically selling Parcus Medical to focus on more promising opportunities. Anika's cash position remained robust at $56 million, and it successfully executed share repurchase plans, signaling confidence in its future growth trajectory.

Potential Positives

Commercial Channel revenue grew by 17% in 2024 compared to 2023, reflecting strong market demand and successful product performance.

Integrity™ Implant System achieved greater than 40% sequential growth during the quarter, indicating strong adoption and market traction.

Significant regulatory milestones were reached for key products, such as Hyalofast® and Cingal®, which positions the company for potential market expansions and increased revenue streams.

The strategic sale of Parcus Medical allows Anika to focus resources on higher-return programs, enhancing long-term growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Fourth quarter revenue from continuing operations showed only a 1% increase compared to the same period in 2023, indicating limited overall growth despite a strong performance in the Commercial Channel.

OEM Channel revenue decreased by 8% in both the fourth quarter and full year, reflecting challenges in the US OA Pain Management sector.

Anika's net loss from continuing operations increased to $8.8 million for the full year 2024, up from $3.4 million in 2023, raising concerns about profitability and financial stability.

FAQ

What are Anika Therapeutics' fourth quarter and full year 2024 revenues?

Anika reported fourth quarter revenue of $30.6 million and total revenue of $119.9 million for the full year 2024.

How much did Commercial Channel revenue grow in 2024?

The Commercial Channel revenue increased by 17% compared to 2023, driven by strong sales of the Integrity Implant System.

What significant milestones did Anika achieve in 2024?

Anika achieved key regulatory and clinical milestones for Hyalofast®, Cingal®, and the Integrity Implant System during 2024.

What strategic move did Anika make regarding Parcus Medical?

Anika completed the strategic sale of Parcus Medical to focus on its core HA products and maximize growth opportunities.

What is the guidance for Anika's 2025 revenue?

Anika expects Commercial Channel revenue in 2025 to range from $47 to $49.5 million, representing a growth of 12% to 18%.

Full Year 2024 results in line with guidance with Commercial Channel revenue up 17%









Strong International OA Pain Management and greater than 40% sequential growth of Integrity™ Implant System drive Commercial Channel growth and 2024 results









Key Regulatory and Clinical milestones achieved for Hyalofast



®



, Cingal



®



, and Integrity









Strategic Sale of Parcus Medical complete; resources refocused on programs positioned to generate significantly higher returns







BEDFORD, Mass., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIK), a global leader in the Osteoarthritis ("OA") Pain Management and Regenerative Solutions space focused on early intervention orthopedics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results







Anika announced fourth quarter revenue from continuing operations of $30.6 million increasing 1% compared to the same period in 2023 in line with previous guidance. Commercial Channel revenue was strong, up 25% driven by continued growth of the Integrity Implant System and International OA Pain Management. OEM Channel revenue, which includes US OA Pain Management, was down 8% in the quarter, as expected. Anika’s Monovisc



®



and Orthovisc



®



products remain the leader in the US viscosupplement market and our commercial partner, J&J Medtech, is taking steps to maintain constructive pricing and the market leadership position in this revenue channel.





For the full year of 2024, Anika reported total revenue from continuing operations of $119.9 million decreasing 1% relative to full-year 2023. Commercial Channel revenue increased by 17% compared to 2023. OEM Channel revenue was down 8% for the year, in line with Company guidance.







Cheryl Blanchard, President and CEO of Anika Therapeutics, commented



: "Anika executed on our key goals and financial objectives this quarter. We delivered on our guidance for revenue and profit. Strategically, 2024 was a year of significant progress highlighted by our decision to sharpen our focus to our OA Pain Management and Regenerative Solutions products. We are confident the steps we have taken this year will serve to increase the growth profile of Anika for years to come as we’ve demonstrated with our Commercial Channel growing 17% per year over the past three years.





I’m pleased to report we achieved greater than 40% sequential growth for the Integrity Implant System marking the third straight quarter above 40% growth. More than 300 surgeries were performed in the quarter bringing the total to over 1,000 globally since launch. Integrity captured more than 1% of the 2024 US soft tissue augmentation procedures with the full market release taking place in July 2024. We also delivered 22% International OA Pain Management growth in the fourth quarter and 16% growth for the full year 2024 driven by continued geographic expansion and market share gains. We believe the Company is now in a substantially better position to drive long-term sustainable growth as we continue to execute on our refocused strategy.





During the quarter, we achieved significant regulatory and clinical milestones to advance our key pipeline programs. In January, we filed the second PMA module for Hyalofast, our single-stage, off-the-shelf, proprietary hyaluronic acid scaffold for cartilage repair, which is already sold in over 35 countries outside the US. We remain on track to file the third and final clinical module in the second half of 2025, with a US launch anticipated by 2026.





Cingal, Anika's fast-acting, long-lasting, non-opioid OA pain injection product, also saw significant advancements. We held a Type-C meeting with the FDA in February to help finalize the bioequivalence bridging study design. We also started final non-clinical toxicology testing during the quarter.





Additionally, in February, we enrolled the first patient in our prospective clinical study for the Integrity Implant System. Not only will this provide the necessary foundation for our planned MDR filing, it will also provide valuable real-world evidence that enhances Integrity’s position in the market, support expanding sales and marketing efforts, and drive further commercial acceleration.





Finally, by the end of the fourth quarter, we had purchased $5.6 million in common stock under the previously announced 10b5-1 stock repurchase plan. We completed the initial $15 million share repurchase plan this month, ahead of our committed June 2025 completion date. We were able to do this while maintaining a strong financial position with $56 million of cash on our balance sheet and no debt.”







Financial results presented for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 represent Anika's continuing operations for our go forward HA-focused Regenerative Solutions and OA Pain Management product portfolios.









Fourth Quarter 2024 Continuing Operations Financial Summary



(compared to the fourth quarter of 2023)







Revenue $30.6 million, increased 1%





OEM Channel revenue $19.7 million, decreased 8%





Commercial Channel revenue $10.9 million, increased 25%







Revenue $30.6 million, increased 1%



Adjusted gross margin



1



, 58%



Adjusted gross margin , 58%



Operating Expenses, $17.8 million



Operating Expenses, $17.8 million



Net loss from continuing operations ($2.5) million, ($0.17) per share



Net loss from continuing operations ($2.5) million, ($0.17) per share



Adjusted net loss from continuing operations



1



($0.3) million, ($0.03) per share



Adjusted net loss from continuing operations ($0.3) million, ($0.03) per share



Adjusted EBITDA



1



$3.6 million



Adjusted EBITDA $3.6 million



Cash provided by operating activities $1.6 million



Cash provided by operating activities $1.6 million



Cash balance $55.6 million









Full-Year 2024 Continuing Operations Financial Summary



(compared to the full-year of 2023)







Revenue $119.9 million, decreased 1%





OEM Channel revenue $77.8 million, decreased 8%





Commercial Channel revenue $42.1 million, increased 17%







Revenue $119.9 million, decreased 1%



Adjusted gross margin



1



, 64%



Adjusted gross margin , 64%



Operating Expenses, $81.1 million



Operating Expenses, $81.1 million



Net loss from continuing operations ($8.8) million, ($0.60) per share



Net loss from continuing operations ($8.8) million, ($0.60) per share



Adjusted net income from continuing operations



1



2.4 million, $0.16 per diluted share



Adjusted net income from continuing operations 2.4 million, $0.16 per diluted share



Adjusted EBITDA



1



$15.5 million



Adjusted EBITDA $15.5 million



Cash provided by operating activities $5.4 million









1



See description of non-GAAP financial information contained in this release.







Fiscal 2025 Guidance







In 2024 Anika implemented a re-focused strategy to better align financial and human resources to deliver shareholder value. As such, Anika expects 2025 revenue ranges by segment as follows:







Commercial Channel of $47 to $49.5 million, up 12% - 18%



Commercial Channel of $47 to $49.5 million, up 12% - 18%



OEM Channel towards the lower end of the range of $64 to $68.5 million, down 12% - 18%, as a result of lower forecasts on end user pricing from J&J MedTech











The Company now expects 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin to be 8-10% compared to previously communicated low double digit adjusted EBITDA margin.









Strategic Transactions









On March 7, 2025, Anika announced the sale of Parcus Medical, in accordance with its focus on its core HA products. This move is part of the Company's broader strategy to concentrate resources and capitalize on its most promising growth opportunities.









New Revenue Classifications









Beginning this quarter, Anika now reports under new revenue classifications to provide clearer insights into its value drivers. The Commercial Channel includes highly differentiated products sold globally through commercial leaders, direct sales representatives, and independent distributors. The OEM Channel is comprised of high-margin, cash-generative products developed and manufactured for OEM partners under long-term agreements.









Discontinued Operations









Arthrosurface and Parcus Medical are now reported in discontinued operations. Each of these business’s results have been moved into Discontinued Operations for Anika’s income statement presentation, and the year-end balance sheet reflects the associated assets and liabilities as held for sale.





The sale of Arthrosurface, as previously communicated, was completed on October 31, 2024, and the majority of the transition services related work to transfer the business to the new acquiror is complete as of March 2025. The sale of Parcus Medical was completed on March 7, 2025, and Anika expects to complete the majority the key transition-related support activities before year-end to ensure a smooth transfer of ownership to the acquiror and support key customers through the transaction.







About Anika











Anika Therapeutics, Inc.





(NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including Osteoarthritis Pain Management and Regenerative Solutions, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit





www.anika.com









.









ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, CINGAL, HYALOFAST, INTEGRITY, MONOVISC, ORTHOVISC, and the Anika logo are trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries or are licensed to Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for its use.







Non-GAAP Financial Information







1









Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, the Company’s reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, the Company’s definition of non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company’s reported results of operations, Anika strongly encourages investors to review the Company’s consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because it uses them as supplemental measures in internally assessing the Company’s operating performance, and, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, it is set as a key performance metric to determine executive compensation. The Company also recognizes that these non-GAAP measures are commonly used in determining business performance more broadly and believes that they are helpful to investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period.







Adjusted Gross Margin







Adjusted gross margin is defined by the Company as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenue. The Company defines adjusted gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding amortization of certain acquired assets and non-cash product rationalization charges.







Adjusted EBITDA







Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding depreciation and amortization, interest and other income (expense), income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, non-cash charges related to goodwill impairment, non-cash product rationalization charges, severance costs and shareholder activism costs.







Adjusted Net Income (Loss) from operations and Adjusted EPS from continuing operations







Adjusted net income (loss) is defined by the Company as GAAP net income from continuing operations excluding acquisition related expenses, inclusive of the impact of purchase accounting, on a tax effected basis, non-cash charges related to goodwill impairment, non-cash product rationalization charges, stock-based compensation and charges related to discontinuation of a software project. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations is defined by the Company as GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations excluding acquisition related expenses and the impact of purchase accounting, each on a tax-adjusted per share basis, non-cash product rationalization charges, stock-based compensation, severance costs and shareholder activism costs. Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS were revised to exclude stock-based compensation, net of tax, and this revised calculation is reflected for all periods presented.





A reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to gross profit (and the associated adjusted gross margin calculation), adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations to net income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to diluted EPS from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, is shown in the tables at the end of this release.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning the Company's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future which are not statements of historical fact, including statements in Dr. Blanchard’s quote about the potential growth opportunity of the Company, the timing and potential success of the regulatory pathway and launch of Hyalofast in the US, and the future plans with respect to regulatory filings and growth of the Integrity Implant System, and in the section titled “





Fiscal 2025 Guidance”





. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors. The Company's actual results could differ materially from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements described in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, (i) the Company's ability to successfully commence and/or complete clinical trials of its products on a timely basis or at all; (ii) the Company's ability to obtain pre-clinical or clinical data to support domestic and international pre-market approval applications, 510(k) applications, or new drug applications, or to timely file and receive FDA or other regulatory approvals or clearances of its products; (iii) that such approvals will not be obtained in a timely manner or without the need for additional clinical trials, other testing or regulatory submissions, as applicable; (iv) the Company's research and product development efforts and their relative success, including whether we have any meaningful sales of any new products resulting from such efforts; (v) the cost effectiveness and efficiency of the Company's clinical studies, manufacturing operations, and production planning; (vi) the strength of the economies in which the Company operates or will be operating, as well as the political stability of any of those geographic areas; (vii) future determinations by the Company to allocate resources to products and in directions not presently contemplated; (viii) the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products, in the US and abroad; (ix) the Company's ability to provide an adequate and timely supply of its products to its customers; and (x) the Company's ability to achieve its growth targets. Additional factors and risks are described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and they are available on the SEC's website at











www.sec.gov











. Forward-looking statements are made based on information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.









For Investor Inquiries:







Anika Therapeutics, Inc.





Matt Hall, 781-457-9554





Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations









investorrelations@anika.com























Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Consolidated Statements of Operations













(in thousands, except per share data)













(unaudited)





















































For the Three Months Ended





December 31,













For the Year Ended





December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenue





$





30,602













$





30,175













$





119,907













$





120,792













Cost of Revenue









13,477

















9,503

















43,909

















38,260













Gross Profit









17,125

















20,672

















75,998

















82,532

















































Operating expenses:





































Research and development









6,507

















5,535

















25,544

















21,763













Selling, general and administrative









11,324

















13,539

















55,555

















59,925













Total operating expenses









17,831

















19,074

















81,099

















81,688













Loss (income) from operations









(706





)













1,598

















(5,101





)













844













Interest and other income (expense), net









744

















576

















2,337

















2,312













Income (loss) before income taxes









38

















2,174

















(2,764





)













3,156













Provision for (benefit from) income taxes









2,524

















4,544

















6,064

















6,595













Loss from continuing operations









(2,486





)













(2,370





)













(8,828





)













(3,439





)









Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax









(19,379





)













(60,630





)













(47,557





)













(79,228





)









Net loss





$





(21,865





)









$





(63,000





)









$





(56,385





)









$





(82,667





)













































Net income (loss) per share:





































Basic





































Continuing Operations





$





(0.17





)









$





(0.16





)









$





(0.60





)









$





(0.23





)









Discontinued Operations





$





(1.33





)









$





(4.14





)









$





(3.23





)









$





(5.41





)













$





(1.50





)









$





(4.30





)









$





(3.83





)









$





(5.64





)































































Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Consolidated Balance Sheets













(in thousands, except per share data)













(unaudited)





































December 31,













December 31,













ASSETS













2024





















2023















Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





55,629













$





68,740













Accounts receivable, net









23,594

















26,360













Inventories, net









23,809

















24,428













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









5,494

















7,476













Current assets held for sale









5,126

















36,305













Total current assets









113,652

















163,309













Property and equipment, net









38,994

















37,445













Right-of-use assets









25,685

















27,554













Other long-term assets









5,656

















5,725













Notes receivable









5,935

















-













Deferred tax assets









1,177

















1,489













Intangible assets, net









2,490

















2,576













Goodwill









7,125

















7,571













Non-current assets held for sale









2,026

















24,963













Total assets





$





202,740













$





270,632



































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





5,617













$





6,194













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









13,567

















14,066













Current liabilities held for sale









4,122

















10,799













Total current liabilities









23,306

















31,059













Other long-term liabilities









772

















404













Lease liabilities









24,014

















25,915













Non-current liabilities held for sale









659

















989

































Stockholders’ equity:





















Common stock, $0.01 par value









144

















147













Additional paid-in-capital









88,961

















90,009













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(6,783





)













(5,943





)









Retained earnings









71,667

















128,052













Total stockholders’ equity









153,989

















212,265













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





202,740













$





270,632



















































Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit

















(in thousands)

















(unaudited)

































































For the Three Months Ended





December 31,













For the Year Ended





December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Gross Profit









$





17,125













$





20,672













$





75,998













$





82,532













Product rationalization related charges













606

















-

















606

















748













Adjusted Gross Profit









$





17,731













$





20,672













$





76,604













$





83,280





















































Unadjusted Gross Margin













56





%













69





%













63





%













68





%









Adjusted Gross Margin













58





%













69





%













64





%













69





%



























































































Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss from Continued Operations to Adjusted EBITDA





















(in thousands)

















(unaudited)

































































For the Three Months Ended





December 31,













For the Year Ended





December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net loss from continuing operations









$





(2,486





)









$





(2,370





)









$





(8,828





)









$





(3,439





)









Interest and other (income) expense, net













(744





)













(576





)













(2,337





)













(2,312





)









Provision for income taxes













2,524

















4,544

















6,064

















6,595













Depreciation and amortization













1,435

















1,410

















5,688

















5,506













Stock-based compensation













2,251

















3,361

















12,158

















13,537













Product rationalization













606

















-

















606

















748













Costs of shareholder activism













-

















-

















2,185

















3,033













Adjusted EBITDA









$





3,586













$





6,369













$





15,536













$





23,668































































































Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations





















(in thousands)

















(unaudited)

































































For the Three Months Ended





December 31,













For the Year Ended





December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Loss from continuing operations









$





(2,486





)









$





(2,370





)









$





(8,828





)









$





(3,439





)









Product rationalization, tax effected













457

















-

















457

















725













Arbitration settlement, tax effected













-

















-

















-

















-













Share-based compensation, tax effected













1,697

















3,350

















9,167

















13,115













Acquisition related intangible asset amortization, tax effected













-

















-

















-

















-













Impairment/writedown of assets, tax effected













-

















-

















-

















-













Discontinuation of software development project, tax effected













-

















-

















-

















-













Non-recurring professional fees, tax effected













-

















-

















-

















-













Severance costs, tax effected













-

















-

















-

















-













Costs of shareholder activism, tax effected













-

















-

















1,647

















2,938













Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations









$





(332





)









$





980

















2,443













$





13,338





















































Note: Beginning in Q1-2024, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS were revised to exclude stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, and this revised calculation is reflected for all periods presented.



















Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share





















(in thousands, except per share data)

















(unaudited)

































































For the Three Months Ended





December 31,













For the Year Ended





December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Diluted loss from continuing operations per share









$





(0.17





)









$





(0.16





)









$





(0.60





)









$





(0.23





)









Product rationalization, tax effected













0.03

















-

















0.03

















0.05













Arbitration settlement, tax effected













-

















-

















-

















-













Share-based compensation, tax effected













0.11

















0.23

















0.62

















0.89













Acquisition related intangible asset amortization, tax effected













-

















-

















-

















-













Impairment/writedown of assets, tax effected













-

















-

















-

















-













Discontinuation of software development project, tax effected













-

















-

















-

















-













Non-recurring professional fees, tax effected













-

















-

















-

















-













Severance costs, tax effected













-

















-

















-

















-













Costs of shareholder activism, tax effected













-

















-

















0.11

















0.20













Adjusted diluted net (loss) income per share









$





(0.03





)









$





0.07













$





0.16













$





0.91





















































Note: Beginning in Q1-2024, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS were revised to exclude stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, and this revised calculation is reflected for all periods presented.























Revenue by Product Family and Gross Margin













(in thousands, except percentages)













(unaudited)





























































For the Three Months Ended December 31,













For the Year Ended December 31,





















2024













%













2023













%

















2024













%













2023













%











OEM Channel





$





19,669









64





%





$





21,414









71





%









$





77,770









65





%





$





84,645









70





%









Commercial Channel









10,933









36





%









8,761









29





%













42,137









35





%









36,147









30





%













$





30,602









100





%





$





30,175









100





%









$





119,907









100





%





$





120,792









100





%





















































Gross Profit





$





17,125













$





20,672

















$





75,998













$





82,532

















Gross Margin









56





%













69





%

















63





%













68





%











